One of the most anticipated shows on Apple TV+ has just given us a behind the scenes look into the series.

Apple has released a first look into 'Defending Jacob', the service's newest drama series that is set to premiere next week. The series stars Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery, and Jaeden Martell as a family thrown into turmoil when their son is accused of murdering a classmate.

"In this gripping, character-driven thriller, a shocking crime rocks a small Massachusetts town and one family in particular, forcing an assistant district attorney to choose between his sworn duty to uphold justice and his unconditional love for his son. Based on the 2012 New York Times best-selling novel of the same name, this limited drama series stars Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery, Jaeden Martell, Cherry Jones, Pablo Schreiber, Sakina Jaffrey, Betty Gabriel, and J.K. Simmons."

In the video, the cast and crew give some more details about the story and shed some light on what the characters will go through. Chris Evans, who plays Jacob's father in the series, says that each episode of the series will leave audiences wanting more.

"It's tricky when you're trying to create a mini-series because you want to make sure each episode has a strong engine and a purpose ... there's a cliffhanger in every episode."

Jaeden Martell, who plays Jacob Barber in the series, says that the show is unique in that it feels more like a cinematic experience rather than a limited series.

"The interesting thing about this show is that it's not shot as a TV show, it's shot like an eight hour movie."

Morten Tyldum, Director and Executive Producer, says that the show forces us to ask uncomfortable questions about some of the people closest to us.

"It's all about the family, how they experience it. What are you willing to do as a family? How well do we know our children? How far are we willing to go?"

'Defending Jacob' is a limited series that is premiering on Apple TV+ next Friday, April 24th. Check out the first look below.