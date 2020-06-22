What you need to know
- Apple has debuted the teaser for its upcoming series 'Foundation'.
- The trailer debuted during Apple's WWDC keynote.
- The series is set to begin streaming in 2021.
During its WWDC keynote, Apple took a few minutes to debut the trailer for 'Foundation', one of its upcoming series for its Apple TV+ streaming service.
'Foundation', according to the press release, follows the journey of a band of exiles who try to save humanity and rebuild civilization.
"Today at WWDC20, Apple surprised audiences with a first look at "Foundation," the highly anticipated Apple Original drama series based on the internationally revered and award-winning Isaac Asimov novel series of the same name. In the teaser trailer, showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer unveils a glimpse into the making of the epic saga, which chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire."
The series will star Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, Laura Birn, Terrence Mann, and Cassian Bilton. The series is based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov.
""Foundation" stars SAG Award winner and Emmy nominee Jared Harris as Hari Seldon; Lee Pace as Brother Day; Lou Llobell as Gaal; Leah Harvey as Salvor; Laura Birn as Demerzel; Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk; and Cassian Bilton as play Brother Dawn. "Foundation" is executive produced by Robyn Asimov, David S. Goyer, Josh Friedman, Cameron Welsh, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross. The series is produced for Apple by Skydance Television."
Apple says that the drama series will debut on its Apple TV+ streaming service in 2021. Check out the full teaser trailer below:
We are grateful to Setapp for sponsoring our coverage of WWDC 2020. The content of this article reflects solely our own editorial opinion.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
