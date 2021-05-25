Apple Via del Corso in central Rome appears to be ready to open

What you need to know
- The barricades and black covers have come down at Apple Via del Corso in central Rome.
- The move sparks rumors about how soon the store will have its grand opening in the city.
Apple Via del Corso in central Rome is one step closer to opening.
As reported by setteBIT on Twitter, the store now appears to be fully assembled and ready to open. The barricades and black covers on the store have all been removed. All we need now is for Apple to reveal an opening date.
The Apple Store in the center of Rome is ready, once the barricades and black covers have been removed from the shop windows https://twitter.com/setteBIT/status/1393213156512735233 ..., the interior can be glimpsed with a colored "hello" overlooking Via del Course. Now we just have to wait to know the opening date
An earlier report talked about how the use of marble in the store is a nod to the importance of the material in Italy's history.
The store, according to local reports, currently has multiple Apple logos on its windows. Each is carved from marble – a stone that is woven into Italy's history.
Via Google Translate:
The company explains that the campaign pays homage to the artistic and creative tradition of Rome, choosing marble as a symbolic element: the stone that in Italy, and especially in the capital, architects and sculptors have used over the centuries to express their talent and create masterpieces. . It is in marble that the Apple logo finds a new reinterpretation, and Carrara marble is also the predominant stone in the Via Del Corso store, a further reference to the history and design of the Eternal City.
We'll be sure to update everyone once Apple announces a grand opening date for the new store.
