Apple Via del Corso in Rome opens Thursday, May 27

What you need to know
- Apple's new store in Rome is about to open.
- Apple Via del Corso opens May 27 at 10 am local time.
- The store is set to be a marble masterpiece.
Apple's new Via Del Corso store in Rome is set to open on May 27 at 10 am local time, the company has confirmed.
The store's website states:
We open on May 27th at 10:00 am
We are about to inaugurate our new store in the center of Rome. It will be a space dedicated to ideas, where you can find inspiration, advice, and assistance for all your projects. We look forward to helping you discover your creative streak.
Apple says that to protect the health of customers and staff the store will be visitable on opening day by appointment only and in limited numbers.
Bookings are now open and customers can book slots of 45-minutes, giving them lots of time to look around.
As we reported overnight the store was unveiled Tuesday prompting speculation that a launch was imminent. Apple removed the store's barricades and black covers to unveil the marble facade.
The store was supposed to open last spring, and Apple says the store's design pays homage to Rome's artistic and creative tradition through its extensive use of marble, including some stunning carved marble Apple logos on the front of the store. Previous renders show the store could indeed be a marble masterpiece both inside and out, and we can't wait to get a glimpse inside. In a previous statement Apple's Deirdre O'Brien said "With this important new store, we will move our talented teams and activities from Eastern Rome to the center of Rome, where we will significantly increase our service capacity and offer free and world-class "Today at Apple" sessions."
Thanks to the delay, customers will be able to sample Apple's latest products including the new M1 iMac, Apple's new 2021 iPad Pro, and the new Apple TV 4K (2021). If a store visit isn't up your street, you can already snag Apple's M1 iMac with a few early savings in our roundup of best iMac deals.
