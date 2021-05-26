Apple Via del Corso in Rome opens Thursday, May 27

Apple's new Via Del Corso store in Rome is set to open on May 27 at 10 am local time, the company has confirmed.

The store's website states:

We open on May 27th at 10:00 am We are about to inaugurate our new store in the center of Rome. It will be a space dedicated to ideas, where you can find inspiration, advice, and assistance for all your projects. We look forward to helping you discover your creative streak.

Apple says that to protect the health of customers and staff the store will be visitable on opening day by appointment only and in limited numbers.

Bookings are now open and customers can book slots of 45-minutes, giving them lots of time to look around.

As we reported overnight the store was unveiled Tuesday prompting speculation that a launch was imminent. Apple removed the store's barricades and black covers to unveil the marble facade.