Apple today published a lengthy newsroom post outlining how teachers are making use of iPads in the classroom and out of it. One example is Coppell Middle School East science teacher and Apple Distinguished Educator Jodie Deinhammer.

Deinhammer is using iPads to help students tend the school's community garden, even though students are being taught remotely.

"Students having access to iPad has changed the way learning looks in my classroom," she says. "With iPad, each student can design their own learning path and use resources and accessibility features that cater to their individual needs. … They can create infographics, videos, or drawings, compose music, or write to show learning and growth over time. There's a lot more of an individual component to education through technology."

Gardens aren't the only place iPads are being used, either. Students are using apps like Keynote to collect data and all of their work is then combined into a book that can be shared with other classes and even their local community.