What you need to know
- Apple announced that keyboard and mouse gaming is coming to the iPad at WWDC.
- It has detailed how developers can take advantage of this in a new video.
- It has also shared details about using Xbox's Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, and the Adaptive Controller.
Apple has shared new WWDC 2020 videos detailing how developers can take advantage of keyboard and mouse gaming for iPad.
In its latest video Apple states:
Level up your iPad games and add in keyboard, mouse, and trackpad controls. Discover how to use the Game Controller framework to augment your existing titles, bring over games from other platforms, or dream up entirely new interaction experiences. Learn how to integrate keyboard and "delta" mouse coordinate events for player motion, and disable pointer system gestures like the Dock or Control Center to take full advantage of full screen gameplay.
Apple announced mouse and keyboard support for iPad with iPadOS 13.4 earlier this year. Extending that support to gaming seems like a natural progression for the feature.
Apple also announced advancements for other gaming controllers, notably custom haptics for games on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, as well as support for two new controllers, the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, and the Adaptive Controller. From that video:
Let's rumble! Discover how you can bring third-party game controllers and custom haptics into your games on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. We'll show you how to add support for the latest controllers — including Xbox's Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 and Adaptive Controller — and map your game's controls accordingly. Learn how you can use the Game Controller framework in tandem with Core Haptics to enable rumble feedback. And find out how you can take your gaming experience to the next level with custom button mapping, nonstandard inputs, and control over specialty features like motion sensors, lights, and battery level.
