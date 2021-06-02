The Apple Developer app has been updated to include the option to sign up for WWDC labs and more. The new update is available right now and anyone can get it for free from the App Store.

This new update comes less than a week before Apple's WWDC21 event kicks off, and with this year's event being an online-only affair the Apple Developer app is more important than ever.

The new release includes:

You can now get notified about important news, featured stories, and WWDC content.

Explore all WWDC21 has to offer, including pavilions, session videos, 1-on-1 labs, Coding & Design Challenges, and more.

You can sign up for labs at WWDC21 from directly inside the Developer app, as well as receive notifications about your upcoming appointments.

We've fixed bugs and added various other enhancements.

You'll also be able to enjoy new WWDC21-themed iMessage stickers as well.

Apple's WWDC21 event should see new software announcements including iOS 15, iPadOS 15, tvOS 15, macOS 12, and watchOS 8. It's sure to be a biggie and with everything taking place online thanks to COVID-19, we'll all be watching along from home.

One of the better ways to take the opening keynote in will be via that hot new Apple TV 4K, that's for sure. You still have time to get one set up and ready to go, but make sure to check out best Apple TV 4K deals post before placing any orders!