What you need to know
- Apple is no longer selling the LG UltraFine 5K Display in its online store.
- Apple recently announced its own 5K monitor in the shape of the Studio Display.
- The UltraFine 5K Display was previously available for $1,299.
Apple has removed the 27-inch LG UltraFine 5K Display from its online store as it begins selling its own 5K monitor, the brand new Studio Display.
With the new Studio Display now available for pre-order and set to begin shipping next week, Apple has taken steps to make sure that it isn't competing against its own product by removing the LG UltraFine 5K Display from its online store. While the display was one that came about via collaboration between LG and Apple, the latter now has its own 5K monitor to sell.
The LG UltraFine 5K Display previously sold for $1,299 which is cheaper than the $1,599 that the Studio Display begins at. While the two monitors are understandably being compared with each other, the Apple monitor does have features like a webcam and spatial audio support.
Apple's Studio Display was announced alongside the Mac Studio, arguably the best Mac that the company has ever made. Both were shown off for the first time during the March 8 event and will become officially available on March 18.
Notably, Apple continues to sell the 23.7-inch UltraFine 4K display for $699.95, a monitor that doesn't quite compete with its Studio Display in the same way the 27-inch 5K offering did.
Apple's big March 8 event also saw the arrival of the newly updated iPhone SE and iPad Air.
