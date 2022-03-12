Apple has removed the 27-inch LG UltraFine 5K Display from its online store as it begins selling its own 5K monitor, the brand new Studio Display.

With the new Studio Display now available for pre-order and set to begin shipping next week, Apple has taken steps to make sure that it isn't competing against its own product by removing the LG UltraFine 5K Display from its online store. While the display was one that came about via collaboration between LG and Apple, the latter now has its own 5K monitor to sell.

The LG UltraFine 5K Display previously sold for $1,299 which is cheaper than the $1,599 that the Studio Display begins at. While the two monitors are understandably being compared with each other, the Apple monitor does have features like a webcam and spatial audio support.