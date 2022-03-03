The masks are coming off at Apple Retail and Corporate.

As reported by Bloomberg, Apple has begun to drop its mask requirements for both Apple Store and corporate employees. The company has reportedly informed its staff that it will begin to ease mask mandates for vaccinated employees in areas where COVID-19 cases are low and local mask mandates are being dropped.

Apple says that masks are now optional for corporate employees who are vaccinated and that some retail locations if cases are low and local mandates are removed, will now make masking optional for its Apple Store employees.