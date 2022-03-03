Apple has announced that it will resume in-person Today at Apple sessions in the U.S. from Monday, March 7.

The company stated:

Beginning March 7, Apple Store locations around the country will resume in-person Today at Apple sessions for the first time since the start of the pandemic, and just in time to celebrate Women's History Month. Music fans and creators of all skill levels are invited to visit their local Apple Store to explore the art of remixing with GarageBand — Apple's music creation app — using music from award-winning pop star Lady Gaga.

Apple's SVP of retail Deirdre O'Brien said Apple couldn't wait to welcome communities back to its stores and said "We've missed experiencing this connection in our stores, and we're so happy that Today at Apple is back in person."

As noted, sessions will include a new workshop remixing songs from Lady Gaga in Garageband, experimenting with Live Loops, Remix FX, and more on her track Free Woman.

Apple has previously offered Remix sessions on GarageBand for artists including Billie Eilish and Khalid, as well as Taylor Swift. Thanks to its handy interface GarageBand is one of the best iPhone and iPad apps around for mixing, recording, and remixing music.

The news comes as Apple prepares to host its March Event the following day on Tuesday 8. The company is expected to unveil a new iPhone SE, iPad Air, and a new MacBook Pro with M2 Processor.