What you need to know
- Apple hosted the fourth day of WWDC 2022 today.
- Day four included sessions like organizing your interface with SwiftUI, creating SharePlay experiences, and more.
- Tomorrow will include sessions like Background Tasks in SwiftUI, testing in Xcode Cloud, and more.
The WWDC 2022 recap videos keep on coming!
Today, Apple hosted the fourth day of WWDC 2022. The fourth day of the annual developer conference included sessions like how to organize your iPad interface with SwiftUI, updates in vision, and creating SharePlay experiences.
To help us process it all, Apple has released another recap video. Hosted by Serenity Caldwell, the video also gives us a preview of what is coming for the fifth and last day of WWDC 2022. You can check it out below:
Day 4. WWDC22. Apple. Let's tag along with Serenity Caldwell and reexamine the best parts of today and take an early look at our final day.
The first day of WWDC included the main keynote where Apple announced iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, and macOS Ventura. The company also revealed the new MacBook Air. iMore's Gerald Lynch was at the event and went hands-on with the new MacBook Air. You can learn more about his initial thoughts in his hands-on review.
There's only one day left for WWDC 2022, with Apple set to host a ton of additional developer sessions both in-person and online. Some of the upcoming sessions for tomorrow include topics like "Background tasks in SwiftUI," "Author fast and reliable tests for Xcode Cloud," and "Create accessible Single App Mode experiences."
If you want to tune in to everything that WWDC 2022 has to offer, you can do so by downloading the Apple Developer app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV and watching any of the sessions for free.
This one underrated iOS 16 feature will keep you occupied all day
iOS 16 will bring a ton of big new features this fall. However, this one feature in particular is already proving to be a favorite of mine, and is a good sign of what could be coming in the future.
iPadOS 16's best features only work with M1 iPads and that's a huge problem
When Apple announced iPadOS 16's newest multitasking features were reserved for M1 iPads only, it left a really bad taste in my mouth.
Here are our favorite features coming to Apple Watch in watchOS 9
The newest Apple Watch software — watchOS 9 — will bring several new features to the platform; here are the most important ones.
The best cases you can buy for the 16-inch MacBook Pro right now
Brand new 16-inch MacBook Pro? You'll undoubtedly want some protection for it. Here are some of our favorite cases available right now.