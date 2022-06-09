Day 4. WWDC22. Apple. Let's tag along with Serenity Caldwell and reexamine the best parts of today and take an early look at our final day.

To help us process it all, Apple has released another recap video. Hosted by Serenity Caldwell, the video also gives us a preview of what is coming for the fifth and last day of WWDC 2022. You can check it out below:

Today, Apple hosted the fourth day of WWDC 2022 . The fourth day of the annual developer conference included sessions like how to organize your iPad interface with SwiftUI, updates in vision, and creating SharePlay experiences.

The first day of WWDC included the main keynote where Apple announced iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, and macOS Ventura. The company also revealed the new MacBook Air. iMore's Gerald Lynch was at the event and went hands-on with the new MacBook Air. You can learn more about his initial thoughts in his hands-on review.

There's only one day left for WWDC 2022, with Apple set to host a ton of additional developer sessions both in-person and online. Some of the upcoming sessions for tomorrow include topics like "Background tasks in SwiftUI," "Author fast and reliable tests for Xcode Cloud," and "Create accessible Single App Mode experiences."

If you want to tune in to everything that WWDC 2022 has to offer, you can do so by downloading the Apple Developer app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV and watching any of the sessions for free.