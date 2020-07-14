Ted Lasso is about an American football coach who travels to England to become the manager of a professional soccer team, even though he's never coached the sport before. It is directed alongside Bill Lawrence (Scrubs), and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from the show's NBC sports days. From Apple's website:

Jason Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer. In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence ("Scrubs") via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content. Doozer's Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.

As revealed in the new trailer, the show will debut on the platform on August 14. Over the weekend, Apple debuted three new shows on Apple TV+, including acclaimed WWII film Greyhound starring Tom Hanks as a submarine captain fighting during the Battle of the Atlantic. Apple also released the first four episodes of Little Voice as well as all seven episodes of short-form docuseries Greatness Code.