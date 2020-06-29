What you need to know
- Apple has dropped the trailer for 'Greatness Code'.
- The docu-series explores the stories of seven different athletes.
- The series will begin streaming on Apple TV+ on July 10th.
Today, Apple dropped the official trailer for its upcoming documentary series 'Greatness Code', which follows the lives of seven different athletes through seven mini-episodes.
The series will explore some of the most well-known athletes in the world, including Lebron James, Tom Brady, Alex Morgan, and Usain Bolt.
"Internationally revered athletes featured in season one include four-time NBA MVP, three-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist Lebron James; six-time Super Bowl champion and four-time Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady; Olympic gold medalist and co-captain of the US women's national soccer team Alex Morgan; world's fastest man and eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt; five-time Olympic gold medalist and 15-time world champion swimmer Katie Ledecky; 11-time world champion surfer Kelly Slater."
Each episode will focus on what Apple calls a "pivotal moment that defined an athlete's career." The series is directed by Gotham Chopra and co-produced by Uninterrupted and Religion of Sports.
"Greatness Code is a landmark short-form unscripted series directed by Gotham Chopra and co-produced by Uninterrupted and Religion of Sports that spotlights untold stories from the greatest athletes in the world. The first season unfolds with seven mini-episodes, each examining a pivotal moment that defined an athlete's career."
'Greatness Code' will start streaming on Apple TV+ on July 10th. You can watch the full trailer for the upcoming series below:
