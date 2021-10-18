Artist-Producer A. G. Cook creates a song from scratch using only the iconic sounds of Apple products from the last 45 years.

You can check out the video that shows the creation of the song below:

At today's "Unleashed" event, Apple opened the event with a really cool song made from 45 years of Apple sounds. The company paired up with artist and producer A. G. Cook to create the song which is titled "Start Up."

Oddly, it does not appear that the song is available on Apple Music and it is unclear if it will ever be.

At today's event, Apple revealed its new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. The new laptops feature the company's new M1 Pro and M1 Max processors, a mini-LED display, all of the ports, MagSafe charging, a notch, and so much more.

It also brought color to its HomePod mini speaker for the first time. The company announced that it will be offering its tiny smart speaker in three new colors: Blue, Orange, and Yellow.

Apple also announced the 3rd generation AirPods. The new AirPods adopt much of the design and features of the AirPods Pro with Adaptive EQ, sweat and water-resistant design, support for Spatial Audio, and wireless charging on its case.

It also unveiled a new subscription tier for Apple Music: the Voice Plan. The new plan, which costs $4.99 per month, is for one user and limits you to only use Siri to access the music you want to play. It has made added as a third option alongside the existing Apple Music plans.