Apple employees to return to offices April 11, according to report

According to reports, Apple's corporate U.S. employees will return to the office on April 11.

As tweeted by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman:

Now on @TheTerminal: Apple sets April 11 return to office deadline for U.S. corporate employees. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) March 4, 2022

Apple has battled with getting employees back to the office for some two years but has been met with multiple setbacks because of COVID. Most recently, Apple delayed its return indefinitely back in December. From that report:

Apple is once delaying its plan to bring corporate employees back into the office. This time, the company has no idea when it can do so. NBC News' Zoe Schiffer says that, in an internal email sent by Apple CEO Tim Cook, the company is delaying its plan to bring employees back into the office. While Apple had before shot for a return date in February of next year, Cook says that the return date is now "yet to be determined."

At the time, Apple gave its corporate employees a $1,000 payout to spend on home office equipment. At the time it was reported that Apple hoped to give employees four weeks' notice for their office return, so today's announcement fits in with that timeline perfectly.

