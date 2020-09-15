What you need to know
- Apple is ending its Barclays partnership.
- It will no longer offer the Barclaycard Financing Visa deal in-store or online.
- It will make Apple Card the sole focus of Apple's product-financing plans.
Apple has told employees it will end its card partnership with Barclays, and will no longer offer the Barclaycard Financing Visa deal in-store or online.
Apple Inc. on Tuesday ended its longtime card partnership with Barclays Plc, a move designed to focus attention on its own Apple Card product-financing plans. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant told retail employees in a memo that users will no longer have the option to apply for the credit card in retail stores or via the company's website starting Sept. 15, the same day it plans to announce two new Apple Watch models and a new iPad Air. Apple told staff that existing cardholders can keeping using the card as a normal credit card.
The report says that the Barclaycard Financing Visa deal will no longer be offered to customers in-store or online, the card offered buyers zero percent financing over a certain period depending on how much money they spent.
The report notes that this will let Apple focus solely on Apple Card, and its recently announced monthly installment plans.
Apple offers customers monthly installment plans on Apple Card on several of its iPhones (including 3% cashback), as well as Macs, iPads, and AirPods. Depending on the product, customers can pay over six or twelve months. The installments even cover some accessories like Apple Pencil, iPad Keyboards, and even the Pro Stand and VESA Mount Adapter for Mac Pro.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple Watch Series 6, SE spotted on B&H website
B&H has listed the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 6 on its homepage ahead of the September 15 Apple event, all but confirming the lineup.
The 18-port HyperDrive GEN2 has more holes than you'll know what to do with
Got something that needs to be plugged into your Mac but don't have anywhere to plug it? This will probably do the trick.
New AirPods Pro update adds spatial audio, automatic device switching
First announced as part of iOS 14 at WWDC in June, Apple's new spatial audio and automatic device switching is now supported thanks to an AirPods Pro firmware update
The hottest thin cases for your iPhone 11 Pro Max are here
Protect your newest Apple product with any of these thin cases. We love them all and so will you.