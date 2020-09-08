A new #appleevent hashflag has appeared on Twitter, signifying an announcement about an upcoming Apple event is imminent.

The hashtag #Appleevent now has a new hashflag in the form of a blue Apple. As MacRumors notes:

According to Jane Manchun Wong's Hashflag Browser, the Apple logo was added to the hashtag earlier today and will be active through Monday, September 28.

The new blue Apple logo has lead many to speculate that an announcement about an upcoming Apple event may be imminent.

Leaker Jon Prosser had speculated that Apple would make a press announcement about a new product as early as 9 am ET today, however that deadline has now passed, although Apple could release something later in the day.

According to Mark Gurman, Apple may well announce a September iPhone and Apple Watch event today, rather than any actual new products. From that report:

While some people have suggested some sort of product announcement might happen this week, Gurman doesn't expect that to happen. Instead, he says, it's more likely that Apple will share the date that it will announce its big 2020 products.

I wouldn’t get too excited about rumors of new Apple products appearing this week. More likely I think: an announcement of the upcoming (of course virtual) September iPhone/Apple Watch event. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 6, 2020

A few Twitter users have also noticed that Apple's logo for the hashtag is blue, perhaps suggesting an exciting new color for the iPhone. There have been several rumors that Apple plans to announce a new Midnight Blue version of the iPhone 12 when the device is finally released.

Recent reports and rumors suggest that releases of a new iPad Air, Apple Watch Series 6, and announcements about Apple's iPhone 12 may all show up this month.