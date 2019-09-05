Apple is getting ready for its big event next week by updating its Events app for the Apple TV. The updated app now has a new Apple icon that matches the one we saw on the "By innovation only" invitations along with the date and time of the event.

The event will be held on September 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. PT at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park. If you want to watch it on the biggest screen possible, the Apple TV is the best way to go.

You can download or update the app by going into the App Store. Besides getting ready for the upcoming event, you can also watch other events such as WWDC 2019, March 2019 event, September 2018 event, and October 2018 event.

Apple is expected to unveil the new iPhone 11 along with the rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro, Apple Watch Series 5, and maybe even new iPads.

iMore will be at the event bringing you complete coverage of anything Apple announces.

