A high-profile Apple executive who recently left the company over its hybrid work policy is joining Google.

As reported by Bloomberg, Ian Goodfellow, the executive who oversaw machine learning and artificial intelligence at Apple, recently left due to Apple's lack of a fully remote work option for its corporate employees. The executive is now joining the DeepMind division at Google.

Goodfellow's jump to Google is a coup for the DeepMind division, which is bringing him on as an individual contributor, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the hiring isn't yet public. Goodfellow is known as one of the foremost machine learning researchers, and the move is a reunion of sorts. He worked as a senior researcher at Google until 2019.

DeepMind declined to comment on the hire. Alphabet's return-to-office policy is generally looser than Apple's. Though the search-engine giant is also asking employees to come back to the office, it's approving exemptions for most employees seeking to work from home. Goodfellow hasn't yet started the new job.