What you need to know
- Apple is expanding Look Around to Israel, New Zealand, and Singapore.
Reported by MacRumors, Apple's LiDAR-equipped vehicles have been spotted to be imaging areas in Israel, New Zealand, and Singapore. The vehicles will be capturing street-level imagery and data through early 2021.
According to the report, the vehicles are driving around in order to expand Apple's Look Around feature to new countries.
Apple will use the data collected to improve its Maps app and expand its Look Around feature beyond the five countries where it is currently supported, including parts of the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, and Japan. Introduced in iOS 13, Look Around is similar to Google's Street View, providing a street-level view of a location with high-resolution 3D imagery that can be zoomed and panned.
Apple has been on a tear expanding its Look Around feature lately. Last week, it expanded the feature to three new cities in the United States: Denver, Colorado, Detroit, Michigan, and Miami and Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. In October, Apple brought Look Around to Phoenix, Arizona.
The feature allows you to take a virtual tour of a city, similar to Google's Street View.
