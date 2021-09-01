Apple has today confirmed that its Today at Apple Creative Studios program is expanding to both Chicago and Washington D.C.

In a press release the company stated:

Next month, Today at Apple Creative Studios will bring its career-building programming and creative resources to underrepresented communities in Chicago and Washington, D.C. These two new cities expand on the programs launched earlier this summer, which explored a variety of creative passions across music and radio production, photography, app design, and more. Led in collaboration with community partners, local nonprofits, and Apple, young creatives in Washington and Chicago will have access to mentorship, hands-on experience, and the industry know-how to dive deep into photography, illustration, and writing.

Creative Studios brings people from underrepresented communities, connecting them with nonprofit organizations and artists, mentors, and industry experts. Announced in June the initiative partners students with a mentor through an eight to twelve-week program. The program is already operating in Los Angeles and Beijing, Bangkok, London. Apple had previously promised the program would come to Chicago and D.C. at the time.

The Chicago program will launch on September 18 in Little Village, whilst the D.C. program will begin on September 20. Apple's SVP of retail and people Deirdre O'Brien said "We're so excited to be able to connect young people from underrepresented communities with artists and mentors to guide and inspire them in Washington and Chicago. In each city where we've launched Today at Apple Creative Studios, our partnerships with incredible community organizations have enabled us to bring creative arts education to those who need it most, and we look forward to bringing Creative Studios to even more cities."

The program gives students access to devices like the iPhone 12, iPad Air and some of its best Mac products too.