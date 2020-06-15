What you need to know
- Apple has expanded its Apple Card interest-free financing program.
- Customers can now finance Macs, iPads, AirPods, and select other Apple products using Apple Card.
- The financing period is either 6 or 12 months, depending on the product.
Apple has expanded its interest-free Apple Card financing program beyond the iPhone to include a number of its other product families. Customers looking to get a new Mac, iPad, AirPods, and more will now be able to pay for their purchase over a six or 12-month period with 0% interest when using an Apple Card.
According to an Apple support document, you can now pay for the following items over these time periods:
- iPhone (24 months)
- Mac (12 months)
- iPad (12 months)
- XDR Display (12 months)
- AirPods (6 months)
- HomePod (6 months)
- Apple TV (6 months)
As noted by Apple, the following accessories will also be eligible for 12-month financing:
- Apple Pencil
- iPad Keyboard
- Pro Stand, VESA Mount Adapter
- Apple Afterburner Card
- Apple Branded iPad Cover
- Apple Branded Mac Cover
Of note, it seems that you cannot purchase an Apple Watch through this financing program.
This financing option is available through Apple's online store and can be selected at checkout. Note that you may or may not see the option to check out using the Apple Card depending on certain factors. For instance, I don't seem to have an Apple Card financing option when I try to check out on the web, but I do when checking out through the Apple Store app on my iPhone.
Apple Card customers who use their card for these no-interest payments will also get 3% cashback on their payments, just like they do through any other Apple Card purchase from Apple.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Facebook testing Face ID and Touch ID authentication for Messenger on iOS
Facebook is testing using Face ID and Touch ID as an additional layer of security for its iOS Messenger App.
Apple renames store in Scotland in solidarity with racial justice efforts
In another small step to answer calls for racial justice in Scotland, Apple has renamed its Apple Buchanan Street retail store to Apple Glasgow.
Police use Find My to track stolen iPhone to the apartment of thief's mom
When will people learn that if you're going to steal an iPhone there's a good chance that you're going to get caught? Apparently nobody told this thief who led police straight to his mother's home.
Take a seat anywhere with one of these portable outdoor seats
Whether you're going to a ballgame, picnic, camping, or sitting in your back yard around a fire, you need something to sit on. Patio chairs work on your deck, but they're not so portable. These portable outdoor seating options will give you a comfy place to put your behind no matter where you go.