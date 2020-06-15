Apple has expanded its interest-free Apple Card financing program beyond the iPhone to include a number of its other product families. Customers looking to get a new Mac, iPad, AirPods, and more will now be able to pay for their purchase over a six or 12-month period with 0% interest when using an Apple Card.

According to an Apple support document, you can now pay for the following items over these time periods:

iPhone (24 months)

Mac (12 months)

iPad (12 months)

XDR Display (12 months)

AirPods (6 months)

HomePod (6 months)

Apple TV (6 months)

As noted by Apple, the following accessories will also be eligible for 12-month financing:

Apple Pencil

iPad Keyboard

Pro Stand, VESA Mount Adapter

Apple Afterburner Card

Apple Branded iPad Cover

Apple Branded Mac Cover

Of note, it seems that you cannot purchase an Apple Watch through this financing program.

This financing option is available through Apple's online store and can be selected at checkout. Note that you may or may not see the option to check out using the Apple Card depending on certain factors. For instance, I don't seem to have an Apple Card financing option when I try to check out on the web, but I do when checking out through the Apple Store app on my iPhone.

Apple Card customers who use their card for these no-interest payments will also get 3% cashback on their payments, just like they do through any other Apple Card purchase from Apple.