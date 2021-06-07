What you need to know
- Apple may hold a special event for Spatial Audio on Monday, June 7, after the WWDC21 keynote.
- A video teasing an event at 12 pm PT has since been deleted.
- The slip could indicate Apple plans to roll out the feature this week, following an earlier promise it would debut in June.
According to multiple reports, it seems likely Apple is planning to hold a special event following its WWDC21 keynote today, where it may introduce Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio following an announcement last month.
A now-deleted video was spotted on Apple Music by Twitter user kuromikenny who stated:
I don't think anyone else has found this yet, so here it is:
Apple Music Spatial Audio is going to be introduced at 12pm PT on June 7 (after the WWDC keynote)
The teaser stated 'Introducing Spatial Audio - Tune in at 12 pm PT on June 7 to watch this special event.' The video has now been removed by Apple, likely indicating it was published by mistake.
Apple announced plans to introduce free lossless audio to its entire Apple Music catalog by the end of the year back in May, along with the much more significant upgrade of Spatial Audio & Dolby Atmos to a smaller library of content. Multiple leaks since the announcement have seen the feature show up on the devices of some users. Apple has previously confirmed the new features would be rolled out in June and will be provided at no further cost to subscribers.
With an announcement seemingly imminent regarding a full release, we've already nailed down the best wired headphones for Apple Music Lossless Audio 2021. Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos will be available to all users of headphones with Apple's H1 or W1 chip, including its AirPods Max, AirPods Pro, and many of Apple's Beats headphones.
iMore has reached out for comment regarding the potential upcoming event.
