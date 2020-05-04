Apple is continuing its mission on signing exclusive overall deals with creators for Apple TV+. Reported by Variety, the company has extended its overall deal with Kerry Ehrin.

Ehrin was the first to ink such a deal with the company. She is currently the showrunner of "The Morning Show", Apple's drama series starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carrell. The first season of the show received nominations for three Golden Glode awards, a SAG award for Jennifer Aniston, and a Critics' Choice Television Award for Billy Crudup.

Before working on "The Morning Show", Ehrin worked as co-creator and executive producer for "Bates Motel as well as a writer and producer for "Friday Night Lights" and "Parenthood."

Apple has reportedly signed similar deals with other notable creators like Alfonso Cuaron, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Oprah Winfrey. It has also inked overall deals with studios like A24, Sesame Workshop, and Peanuts.

It is currently unclear when the second season of "The Morning Show" will be released.