A class action lawsuit has been filed against Apple in the state of California, over Apple's battery management tools in previous iterations of iOS. According to a report from AppleInsider :

Plaintiffs allege Apple harmed owners of iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, SE, 7 and 7 Plus units by implementing an iOS feature that, under certain conditions, temporarily throttles an iPhone's processor during instances of heavy load.

The update in question was first introduced in iOS 10.2.1, and was at the center of controversy in late 2017. Apple argued that the feature was introduced to stop older Apple devices from randomly shutting down by managing their performance. However, public outcry was so great that Apple issued an open letter of apology and reduced the price of out-of-warranty battery replacements to just $29.

This latest lawsuit is about that same feature, and states: