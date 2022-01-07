Apple has announced an expansion of the existing Apple Fitness+ feature with the addition of a new Time to Run series. New Collections are also coming, putting multiple workouts into groups that are designed to help people reach their goals.

The new additions, announced via Newsroom post, join the existing Fitness+ offerings including guided workouts and walks. Both Time to Run and Collections go live on January 10 for all Fitness+ subscribers.

Apple Fitness+ gains six new collections that include a mix of workouts and guided meditations.

Fitness+ will introduce Collections, a curated series of workouts and meditations from the Fitness+ library organized to help users reach their goals. Drawing from almost 2,000 studio-style workouts and guided meditations available in Fitness+, Collections will provide users with an entirely new way to get motivated as they begin their next workout or meditation. Collections will include a suggested plan to help users make intentional training choices over the next several days or weeks.

Collections include '30-Day Core Challenge,' 'Run Your First 5K,' and 'Wind Down for a Better Bedtime' among others.

Those familiar with Time to Walk will know what to expect from Time to Run, with each run "focused on a popular running route in some of the most notable and iconic locations."

Each episode is composed of inspiring coaching tips led by one of the Fitness+ trainers users know and love, including Emily Fayette, Jamie-Ray Hartshorne, Sam Sanchez, and Scott Carvin, as well as one new running trainer, Cory Wharton-Malcolm. Wharton-Malcolm, who is renowned for championing inclusivity in the running community, ran his first marathon in 2007, and now he embarks on running adventures all over the world. His lively coaching makes even the hardest run feel playful.

Time to Run launches with three episodes out the gate with one new episode arriving every week. The three to debut with the feature include London, coached by Cory Wharton-Malcolm; Brooklyn, coached by Emily Fayette; and Miami Beach, coached by Sam Sanchez.

Apple also confirmed that the Artist Spotlight and Time to Walk features are expanding to include new guests. Those interested in learning more about what's coming in season three of Time to Walk, and more, can read the full Newsroom announcement for all the details.

Apple Fitness+ is among the best Apple Watch fitness offerings around, although you'll need to pay for it. It's also part of the Apple One subscription bundle, too.