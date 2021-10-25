In addition to bringing SharePlay to users with iOS 15.1, Apple has also revealed that one of its services is about to experience a major expansion.

Today, Apple announced that Apple Fitness+, the company's fitness streaming service, is expanding to fifteen new countries next week. Apple says that the addition of the new countries will mean the service is now available in 21 total countries. In each country, subtitles will be available in Brazilian Portuguese, English, French, German, Italian, Russian, and Spanish.

Some of the countries that will be included in the expansion are France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and Russia:

Fitness+ is currently available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the UK, and the US. Beginning November 3, 2021, Fitness+ will be available in 15 new countries with the addition of Austria, Brazil, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates. Fitness+ will be available in English, with subtitles in Brazilian Portuguese, English, French, German, Italian, Russian, and Spanish, so more people can experience the workouts led by a diverse and inclusive team of trainers whose approach is tailored to every body at every fitness level.

Apple has also announced that beginning November 1, select UnitedHealthcare members will be able to get a free year of Apple Fitness+.

Jay Blahnik, Apple's vice president of Fitness Technologies, said that working out with the company's new SharePlay feature will be "a really fun way to connect with friends and family, even trade some words of encouragement or friendly smack talk."

"We created Fitness+ so everyone would have a place they feel inspired and motivated, no matter where they are on their fitness journey. We are so excited to be available to millions more people as we bring Fitness+ to 15 new countries next week, and can't wait for them to meet our welcoming trainer team. We also think our users are going to love working out or meditating together with SharePlay. It's a really fun way to connect with friends and family, even trade some words of encouragement or friendly smack talk, while also making progress toward closing their rings."

Apple Fitness+ is available for $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year. It is also available as part of the Apple One Premier plan.