- Apple latest version of iOS fixes a major vulnerability.
- The vulnerability left devices open to malicious apps that could execute code with system privileges.
- The update is available now for iPhone 5s and later, iPad Air and later, and iPod touch 6th generation.
A major iOS vulnerability has been patched in the release of iOS 12.4.1. You can download the latest update now.
Earlier this month, a jailbreak from Pwn2Owned was launched after it was discovered Apple accidentally unpatched a vulnerability with the release of iOS 12.4. The vulnerability left any device running iOS 12.4 (and below iOS 12.3) open to be exploited.
Apple released patch notes disclosing how security has been improved in the release of iOs 12.4.1, thanking Pwn2Owned and Ned Williamson from Google Project Zero for their assistance with the latest patch.
Impact: A malicious application may be able to execute arbitrary code with system privileges.
New jailbreaks are relatively rare with modern iPhone models, which made the recent release such a big deal. Apple said it doesn't disclose, discuss, or confirm security issues until an investigation has occurred and a patch has been issued.
Apple actually fixed the vulnerability with the release of iOS 12.3, but accidentally undid its work with the release of iOS 12.4. You should update your iOS device as soon as possible to iOS 12.4.1 to avoid any possibility of your device being exploited.
How to download and install iOS 12.4.1 on your iPhone or iPad
