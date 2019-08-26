A major iOS vulnerability has been patched in the release of iOS 12.4.1. You can download the latest update now.

Earlier this month, a jailbreak from Pwn2Owned was launched after it was discovered Apple accidentally unpatched a vulnerability with the release of iOS 12.4. The vulnerability left any device running iOS 12.4 (and below iOS 12.3) open to be exploited.

Apple released patch notes disclosing how security has been improved in the release of iOs 12.4.1, thanking Pwn2Owned and Ned Williamson from Google Project Zero for their assistance with the latest patch.