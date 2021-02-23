App Store privacy labels have been in effect for a little bit now, and Apple is now offering additional guidance on the policy to developers.

In an update on the Apple Developer website, the company says that it has published additional details about how to ensure your App Store privacy labels are up to standard. It has also included more information about data types as well as data collected and data entered by users.

Additional details have been published on completing your App Store privacy labels, including more information about data types, such as email or text messages, and gameplay content. You'll also find more information about data collected in web views and data that may be entered by users within documents or other file types.

Apple had begun requiring apps to list privacy information on the App Store back in December of 2020. The company touted the feature as a way for users to better understand how apps used their data.

The App Store will soon help users understand an app's privacy practices before they download the app on Apple platform. On each app's product page, users can learn about some of the data types the app may collect, and whether that data is linked to them or used to track them. If you haven't already, enter your app's privacy information in App Store Connect.

Some app developers have taken a while to implement the new privacy labels on their apps. Google, for instance, just made privacy information available for the Gmail app on the App Store this week.

Developers can learn more about privacy labels on the App Store on the App Privacy Details page of the Apple Developer website.