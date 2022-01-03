Apple gives engineers T-shirts to celebrate the success of M1

What you need to know
- Apple is sending celebratory T-shirts to engineers who worked on the M1 chip.
- Apple is already expected to launch the new M2 chips with a refreshed MacBook Air this year.
- Expectations are that the Apple silicon transition will continue in 2022, with new Mac mini, MacBook Air, Mac Pro, and iMac machines rumored.
Apple is celebrating the success of its M1 chips, found in its Mac lineup as well as the iPad Pro, by sending T-shirts to engineers that worked on the Apple silicon transition.
The Apple silicon transition began with the arrival of the first M1-powered machines in November of 2020, meaning we're now a year into the whole process. We recently saw the arrival of new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with Apple M1 Pro and M1 Max chips inside, with a new MacBook Air expected to gain a revised M2 chip this year. The current MacBook Air is already the best Mac for most people.
Now, engineer Andy Boretto has shared photos of a T-shirt that Apple is sending to people who worked on the Apple M1 chip, with a card also thanking them for their work.
Every so often, something comes along that changes everything. Congratulations and thank you for helping make Apple M1 possible!
Apple is expected to launch a new Mac Pro with Apple silicon this year, with a refreshed Mac mini and a new 27-inch iMac also thought to be in the cards for 2022. It isn't clear whether we should expect the M2 to also appear in a refreshed iPad Pro, but it seems likely.
