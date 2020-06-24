What you need to know
- Apple has landed "The Afterparty" for Apple TV+.
- The series follows a murder-mystery after a high school reunion.
- The series was created by Academy Award winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord.
Today, Apple announced that it has landed another comedy series for its streaming service. The company is issuing a straight-to-series order for "The Afterparty", a murder-mystery comedy from Academy Award winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord.
"The Afterparty" is a murder-mystery comedy set at a high school reunion afterparty. Each of the eight episodes will feature a retelling of the same night told through a different character's perspective, each with its own unique visual format and film genre to match the teller's personality."
According to the press release on the Apple Newsroom website, the company ended up landing the series after "a competitive situation". Miller and Lord are best known for their work on 'Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse', '21 Jump Street', 'Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs', and 'The Lego Movie'. The duo has won an Academy Award, BAFTA and Golden Globe for their work.
"Miller will serve as creator, showrunner and executive producer of "The Afterparty" and Lord will executive produce through the pair's production shingle, Lord Miller. Lord Miller's VP of Television Aubrey Lee will serve as producer. The series will be produced for Apple by TriStar TV and Sony Pictures Television, where Lord and Miller currently have an expansive five-year overall television deal."
Apple continues to expand the original films and television series available on its Apple TV+ streaming service. Most recently, the service debuted 'Dads', a feature film about fatherhood that aired on Father's Day.
