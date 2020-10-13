Reported by MacRumors, Apple is giving away three months of Apple Arcade to customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Apple TV, or Mac. According to the report, the promotion will kick off starting on October 22, with no end date yet set.

Apple is also continuing to offer a free year of Apple TV+ to those who purchase a new Apple device, but MacRumors notes that this promotion will only be available to those who have never claimed the offer before.

The promotion lines up for when Apple's new iPhones, specifically the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, will be just about to hit shelves for customers to purchase.