What you need to know
- Apple is giving away three months of Apple Arcade.
- The promotion is available to those who purchase a new Apple device.
- It kicks off on October 22 with no end date yet announced.
Reported by MacRumors, Apple is giving away three months of Apple Arcade to customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Apple TV, or Mac. According to the report, the promotion will kick off starting on October 22, with no end date yet set.
Apple customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, or Mac are eligible for three months of free access to Apple Arcade, Apple's gaming service that has more than 100 titles. The free three months of service can be claimed within three months of the activation of a new eligible device, with the promotion kicking off on October 22. One free Apple Arcade trial is available per Family Sharing group.
Apple is also continuing to offer a free year of Apple TV+ to those who purchase a new Apple device, but MacRumors notes that this promotion will only be available to those who have never claimed the offer before.
Apple is also continuing its promotion that provides those who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, or Mac with a free year of Apple TV+ access, but this is limited to those who did not claim the same deal last year.
The promotion lines up for when Apple's new iPhones, specifically the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, will be just about to hit shelves for customers to purchase.
