What you need to know
- Apple Glass is a rumored lightweight pair of glasses Apple is working on.
- A new analyst report says they have entered design development and could launch in 2024.
- These are not to be confused with Apple's mixed reality headset.
A new report claims that Apple Glass has entered the design development stage and could be ready by the second half of 2024 for release.
According to analyst Jeff Pu, Apple Glass is entering its design development stage and could be just two years away from mass production, with a prototype apparently coming by the end of 2022.
9to5Mac reports:
Now, he gives a bit more piece of information. by saying the Apple AR Glass has entered the design development, with a prototype to be ready by the end of this year and mass production in the second half of 2024.
He writes:
We expect it to adopt waveguide technology, and Corning (GLW) and Hoya (7741 JP) are sampling the glass. We expect Lante to benefit from the partnership with Corning.
Apple Glass is not to be confused with Apple VR, a mixed reality headset that the company is reportedly preparing to launch within 12 months. That device is expected to be a new headset capable of both augmented and virtual reality experiences featuring high-fidelity displays and a hefty price tag.
Apple Glass, meanwhile, is tipped to be a lightweight pair of actual glasses much like the kind you would wear for reading and is much like Google Glass according to rumors. It is this product that Pu says is entering the design development stage.
A report in May claimed that Apple has shown off its Apple VR headset to its board, indicating the development of the device is at an advanced stage.
Apple Glass is still a long way off, but some have tipped the product as a possible future replacement for Apple's best iPhones as the primary way in which people may interact and communicate in the mobile world in the future.
Goodbye autocorrected texts! Edit and unsend in Messages with iOS 16.
iOS 16 brings the ability to edit, unsend, and even mark conversations as unread in the Messages app. Here's how to do all that!
iPhone 14 could get a major supply boost ahead of release
Apple is to evaluate samples of its OLED iPhone 14 panels from BOE, which could see the supply of the device vastly improve.
Watch the moment Maryland Apple store employees form company's first union
Employees at Apple's Towson Mall store in Baltimore have become the first in the company's history to form a union.
Charge up your AirPods without plugging in
Looking for the perfect charging case for your AirPods that’ll let you boost your battery on the go? Here are the best of the best AirPods wireless chargers right now!