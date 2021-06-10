What you need to know
- Apple is going to give developers early access to AirPods Pro firmware.
- The company hasn't confirmed when that will begin, though.
Apple is going to start giving developers the chance to download beta versions of AirPods Pro firmware, the company has said. What it hasn't said is when it will do it.
The move was mentioned on a page on the Apple Developer Program website and was first spotted by MacRumors. The same portion of the website normally gives developers early access to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS builds and it will soon also include the firmware that powers AirPods Pro.
Pre-release AirPods Pro firmware for Apple Developer Program members will be available at a future date. This will allow development of features on iOS and macOS for AirPods as well as enable new features, including Conversation Boost (beam forming) and Ambient Noise Reduction (noise suppressor).
It isn't clear yet exactly how Apple plans to do this, however. AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Mac currently handle their own firmware updates with no user interaction required or, indeed, possible. Apple will likely have to release an app to manage the firmware update or build it into a profile that can be installed via the Settings app.
With WWDC still underway it's possible we'll learn more about what Apple has planned before the end of the week.
Developers will of course also need a pair of AirPods Pro for this to work. Thankfully, we have a list of the best AirPods Pro deals we could find, just ready and waiting.
Apple-owned Dark Sky weather API shut-down delayed a year to 'end of 2022'
When Apple bought Dark Sky it said the API would go away in 2021. But there's life in the old dog yet.
Xbox Cloud Gaming coming to Safari 'in the next few weeks'
Microsoft has today confirmed that its Xbox Cloud Gaming Service is set to leave its limited beta 'in the next few weeks', with players able to game on almost any device.
Apple may have accidentally outed watchOS 8's Fitness+ Audio Meditations
Apple might have accidentally outed a new guided meditation feature during a WWDC video.
Remove cables with these amazing true wireless earbuds
True wireless earbuds have become super popular over the past several years. With that, comes many options including ones with super long battery life, ultra-portability, great sound quality, water resistance, and some are just really great all around.