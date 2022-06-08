Apple Pay Later is sidestepping Goldman Sachs and being handled completely by...Apple.

At WWDC 2022, Apple revealed Apple Pay Later, a new Buy It Now, Pay It Later financing service. The new service will let Apple Pay customers finance a purchase with four payments over six weeks with zero fees or interest. The service will likely launch with iOS 16 this fall.

According to a new report from Bloomberg, Apple has set up a new subsidiary called Apple Financing LLC that will handle all of the financing for Apple Pay Later. The new company will reportedly handle the credit checks, decision-making, and lending for the service.