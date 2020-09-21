Billy CrudupSource: IMDB

  • Apple TV+ now has its first Primetime Emmy.
  • Billy Crudup won an award for his role in "The Morning Show".
  • Crudup was voted the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Apple TV+ picked up its first Primetime Emmy over the weekend with actor Billy Crudup picking up the dub. Other cast members were also up for awards, but were beaten out.

The big win for Crudup comes after Apple TV+ picked up other awards in recent months. The streaming service has also been on an upward trajectory, picking up viewers as it goes.

What happens when the people you trust to tell the truth prove themselves to be dishonest? The Morning Show follows the free fall of an early morning newscast in the wake of a scandal, and its struggle to survive in an era when news arrives in the palm of your hand.

The Morning Show stars Academy Award winner Reese Witherspoon, Emmy winner Jennifer Aniston and Golden Globe winner Steve Carell in a high-stakes drama that pulls back the curtain on the morning news.

As Apple comes up to the end of its first year of service it has a challenge to face. Many people will see their free year trial come to an end – will they be persuaded to pay the $4.99 per month subscription fee to continue watching Apple TV+ content?

