What you need to know
- Apple has a major new security feature for iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
- It's called Rapid Security Response.
- It can push important security updates to your devices without needing a software update.
Apple has this week unveiled a brand new security feature that will see rapid security updates issued to your most important devices without the need to update the software.
The new feature is called Rapid Security Response and comes as part of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura, as announced at WWDC 22 this week. From Apple:
macOS security gets even stronger with new tools that make the Mac more resistant to attack, including Rapid Security Response that works in between normal updates to easily keep security up to date without a reboot.
As noted, the feature can issue important software updates to your device without the need for either a software update or even a reboot, and the feature is also coming to Apple's best iPhones and iPads through their respective new operating systems:
Now your iPad will get important security improvements between normal software updates, so you automatically stay up to date and protected against security issues.
The news will be extremely welcome to customers of these devices, as it should allow people to stay ahead of any security threats on these platforms without having to worry about upgrading to the latest version of their software or even restarting their devices. It means users will be protected even if they haven't managed to get the latest version of iOS or macOS. The setting can be found on iOS as a new 'Install System and Data' files setting and can be toggled on or off. Apple notes that some updates will only take effect once a user restarts their device, but on the whole, this is a big shift in keeping users ahead of the latest security threats across Apple's major platforms.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Tim Cook admits Apple's remote work policy could change
Apple CEO Tim Cook says the company is running "the mother of all experiments" in testing its remote work hybrid policy and says Apple is trying to find the best of both worlds.
There's a lot to love about what iOS 16 is bringing to the table this fall
Apple kicked WWDC off with iOS 16. This huge update has a little bit of something for everyone!
Review: Comfortably play your Switch in handheld mode with this controller
It's no secret that Joy-Cons feel uncomfortable to hold when playing Switch in handheld mode. Fortunately, there are controllers that provide a better grip, like the NexiGo Gripcon.
Small iPhone 13 mini, small environmental impact with these cases
Want to reduce plastic waste? Minimize your carbon footprint by choosing an eco-friendly case for your iPhone 13 mini.