After the first week of Apple TV+ being available to audiences, Apple has already ordered second seasons for four of its original shows on the service. Reported by Variety, Apple has officially renewed "The Morning Show", "SEE", "Dickinson", and "For All Mankind" for another season. The renewal of "The Morning Show" was already known, as the series is already in the middle of shooting its order of ten episodes for the second season, but the rest of them have not been confirmed until now.

Apple has not released any specific data about how Apple TV+ is performing out of the gate, but sources close to the company are happy with the reception the service is having with audiences. Variety explains: