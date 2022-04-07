Apple has released Safari Technology Preview 143.

The latest version of Safari Technology Preview is here.

Today, Apple released Safari Technology Preview 143. The latest update includes the expected rounds of performance improvements and bug fixes for users who enjoy running the latest innovations that Apple's built-in browser for the Mac has to offer.

The latest version of Safari Technology Preview is an experimental version of Safari for users running a Mac that currently has macOS Big Sur or macOS Monterey installed. The preview allows developers and the generally curious to test out the latest and greatest features of Apple's browser and provide feedback to the company before the public version goes live for everyone at some point in the future.

The new update for the preview is available to users running macOS Monterey and macOS Big Sur. Apple has noted in the release notes of Safari Technology Preview 143 that it has released a number of updates for:

Web Inspector

CSS Container Queries

CSS Cascade Layers

Subgrid

CSS

JavaScript

Rendering

Web Animations

SVG

Scrolling

WebAuthn

WebGL

HTML

Web API

Media

Accessibility

File System Access

Web Extensions

Apple has noted that Tab Groups, which were added to Safari when macOS Monterey launched last year, do not sync with this version of Safari Technology Preview.

If you want, you can download Safari Technology Preview and test it out for yourself. You can check out the release notes of Safari Technology Preview 139 on the Apple Developer website.