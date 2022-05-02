What you need to know
- Apple has released Safari Technology Preview 144.
- The latest version of the experimental browser features a number of bug fixes and performance improvements.
- The update is only for users running macOS Big Sur or macOS Monterey.
The latest version of Safari Technology Preview is here.
Today, Apple released Safari Technology Preview 144. The latest update includes the usual round of performance improvements and bug fixes for users who enjoy running the latest innovations that Apple's built-in browser for the Mac has to offer.
The latest version of Safari Technology Preview is an experimental version of Safari for users running a Mac that currently have macOS Big Sur or macOS Monterey installed. The preview allows developers and the generally curious to test out the latest and greatest features of Apple's browser and provide feedback to the company before the public version goes live for everyone at some point in the future.
It's currently unclear when the features in Safari Technology Preview 144 will make it to the general public.
The new update for the preview is available to users running macOS Monterey and macOS Big Sur. Apple has noted in the release notes of Safari Technology Preview 144 that it has released a number of updates for:
- Web Inspector
- CSS
- Web Animations
- JavaScript
- WebAuthn
- Web API
- Accessibility
- Media
- Security Policy
- Web Extensions
Apple has noted that Tab Groups, which were added to Safari when macOS Monterey launched last year, do not sync with this version of Safari Technology Preview.
If you want, you can download Safari Technology Preview and test it out for yourself. You can check out the release notes of Safari Technology Preview 144 on the Apple Developer website.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
macOS is expecting a Mammoth update
After the mostly subdued macOS Monterey, macOS 13 should prove much more substantial, starting with its name.
Review: NOMAD's Base One Max MagSafe Charger is pure elegance
Class up your nightstand or desk with this high-end dual charger.
Apple's moves to appease Dutch App Store watchdog declared 'insufficient'
Apple has been told that its moves to try to appease a Dutch watchdog over its App Store business model have proven "insufficient" and that it should expect another penalty. It's hoped that the new penalty will have the "desired result."
Top off your AirPods Pro with these fantastic wireless chargers
Want a super convenient and easy way to charge up your AirPods Pro? You'll want a wireless charger — here are our top picks.