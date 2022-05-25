What you need to know
- Apple has released Safari Technology Preview 146.
- The latest version of the experimental browser features the usual bug fixes and performance improvements.
- The update is only for users running macOS Big Sur or macOS Monterey.
The latest version of Safari Technology Preview is here.
Today, Apple released Safari Technology Preview 146. The latest update of the experimental browser includes the usual round of performance improvements and bug fixes for users who enjoy running the latest innovations that Apple's built-in browser for the Mac has to offer.
The latest version of Safari Technology Preview is an experimental version of Safari for users running a Mac that currently have macOS Big Sur or macOS Monterey installed. The preview allows developers and the generally curious to test out the latest and greatest features of Apple's browser and provide feedback to the company before the public version goes live for everyone else.
It's currently unclear when the features in Safari Technology Preview 146 will make it to the general public.
The new update for the preview is available to users running macOS Monterey and macOS Big Sur. Apple has noted in the release notes of Safari Technology Preview 145 that it has released a number of updates for:
- Web Inspector
- CSS
- JavaScript
- Forms
- Media
- Rendering
- Scrolling
- HTML
- Shared Worker
- Service Worker
- Web API
- Accessibility
- Security
If you want, you can download Safari Technology Preview and test it out for yourself. You can check out the release notes of Safari Technology Preview 146 on the Apple Developer website.
