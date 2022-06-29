Safari Macos High Sierra Customize Website OptionsSource: iMore

What you need to know

  • Apple has released Safari Technology Preview 148.
  • Safari Technology Preview is Apple's experimental browser available for developers and end-users alike.
  • The update is only for users running macOS Ventura or macOS Monterey.

The latest version of Safari Technology Preview is here.

Today, Apple released Safari Technology Preview 148. The latest version doesn't include any major features that end-users will notice but does include a number of notable updates for the underlying technology that powers the browser.

The latest version of Safari Technology Preview is an experimental version of Safari for users running a Mac that currently have the beta of macOS Ventura or macOS Monterey installed. The preview allows developers and the generally curious to test out the latest and greatest features of Apple's browser and provide feedback to the company before the public version goes live for everyone else.

Apple has noted in the release notes of Safari Technology Preview 148 that it has released a number of updates:

  • Web Inspector
  • :has() pseudo-class
  • CSS Container Queries
  • CSS
  • Forms
  • Animations
  • inert attribute
  • JavaScript
  • Rendering
  • Web API
  • Media
  • Security
  • Loading
  • WebDriver

If you want, you can download Safari Technology Preview and test it out for yourself. You can check out the release notes of Safari Technology Preview 147 on the Apple Developer website.

It's currently unclear when the features in Safari Technology Preview 148 will make it to the general public.

