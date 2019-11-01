What you need to know
- Made in LDN events took place earlier this year.
- A Made in LDN showcase will highlight some of the stars of the events.
- The showcase runs from November 8 through November 10.
Earlier this year Apple Stores across London ran special Made in LDN creative sessions as part of the ongoing Today at Apple program of events. It was a huge success, and now Apple will be showcasing some of the best creations during another Made in LDN event.
It'll take place at 49-50 Poland Street in London and will run from November 8 through November 10. If you're local it sounds like it could be a great way to spend a few hours.
This summer, Today at Apple hosted Made in LDN: a series of free creative sessions designed by and for young Londoners, held in partnership with the Mayor of London.
Thousands of young people from across the capital came together to express themselves. Guided by inspirational creatives, they showcased talents in photography, art, design, music and more.
The showcase will feature work from sessions including Vicky Grout, Mr. Bailey, Wretch 32 and 56 Black Men, highlighting some of the talented young Londoners who took part.
If that sounds like your bag you can sign up to attend via Apple's website.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Enhance your AirPods Pro with these 5 shortcuts and automations
AirPods Pro present a great opportunity for shortcuts and automations.
Google has officially purchased Fitbit for $2.1 billion
Following a report from earlier this week, it's now been confirmed that Google has acquired Fitbit for a total of $2.1 billion.
Apple TV+ is now live in more than 100 countries
After years of rumors and months of waiting, Apple TV+ is now here. And people in more than 100 countries can now watch "See," "Dickinson," "For All Mankind," and more.
When it comes to bands for your Fitbit Blaze we know the best
When it comes to bands for your Fitbit Blaze, it’s a pretty personal choice. There are plenty of options available to you if you’re looking to ditch the standard silicone band that came with your purchase.