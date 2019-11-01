Earlier this year Apple Stores across London ran special Made in LDN creative sessions as part of the ongoing Today at Apple program of events. It was a huge success, and now Apple will be showcasing some of the best creations during another Made in LDN event.

It'll take place at 49-50 Poland Street in London and will run from November 8 through November 10. If you're local it sounds like it could be a great way to spend a few hours.