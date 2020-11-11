What you need to know
- A new Apple feature has highlighted how one Alabama teacher is trying to preserve history through the iPad.
- Tuskegee teacher Tiffany Williams is a 22-year US Army Veteran.
- Students at her school have received iPads to help with learning through Apple's Community Education Initiative.
A new Apple feature has highlighted how Tuskegee, Alabama teacher Tiffany Williams is trying to preserve history through the iPad.
In Tuskegee, Alabama, the roots of American history run deep. From the founding of Tuskegee Normal and Industrial Institute — now Tuskegee University — in 1881 and first led by Booker T. Washington, to the agricultural discoveries of George Washington Carver, who taught alternative methods of farming with peanuts, soybeans, and sweet potato, to the famed Tuskegee Airmen, the first all African American pursuit squadron in the US Army Air Corps in 1941, there is a thread that forever connects the city's past with its future.
At Tuskegee Public School (TPS), where every student has received an iPad for learning in the classroom and at home as part of Apple's Community Education Initiative, principal and 22-year US Army veteran Tiffany Williams is on a mission to preserve that history for the city's future generations.
The story highlights how Williams is "determined" to preserve the city's legacy of military service, and reveals how students have used iPad to capture and share the stories of local veterans on Veterans Day. The report continues:
Recognizing that TPS students were increasingly unaware of their own connections to their community, Williams set out to reveal some of the untold stories of the people — and the places — they crossed paths with every day. Armed with iPad, students can conduct research on nearby buildings, homes, and people.
In a separate press release Wednesday, Apple highlighted how the company "recognizes the immense sacrifices of veterans and their families."
