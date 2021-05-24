Earlier today, Apple released iOS 14.6. The latest update to the iPhone software introduced Apple Card Family, Apple's newest feature for its credit card. In order to help users get started with Apple Card Family, Apple has dropped two new videos on how to add a co-owner and how to add a participant.

The first video shows users how to add a co-owner to Apple Card. The feature is great for spouses or partners who can build equal credit with the feature. Apple does note that, if both people already have an Apple Card, they'll have to wait until July before it is possible to merge their accounts.