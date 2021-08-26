Apple has posted a new video to its official YouTube channel to highlight the power of the iPad when it is paired with creativity tools like Procreate.

Earlier this week, Olivia Rodrigo released the music video for her new song 'brutal.' Featured in the music video were a number of masks that the artist created in the Procreate app for iPad. To celebrate the new song and the way it was made, Apple has posted a new 30-second clip titled 'Olivia Rodrigo | Made on iPad' on YouTube.

You can check out the new clip below: