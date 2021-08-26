What you need to know
- Apple has released a new "Made on iPad" video to YouTube.
- The video showcases the power of the iPad and the Procreate app on Olivia Rodrigo's new music video 'brutal.'
Apple has posted a new video to its official YouTube channel to highlight the power of the iPad when it is paired with creativity tools like Procreate.
Earlier this week, Olivia Rodrigo released the music video for her new song 'brutal.' Featured in the music video were a number of masks that the artist created in the Procreate app for iPad. To celebrate the new song and the way it was made, Apple has posted a new 30-second clip titled 'Olivia Rodrigo | Made on iPad' on YouTube.
You can check out the new clip below:
The official music video for "brutal" by Olivia Rodrigo. Directed by Petra Collins. Featuring brutal masks, Made on iPad using the FacePaint feature on the Procreate app.
The masks that were used in the music video were created using the FacePaint feature in the Procreate app on iPad. Apple says that the feature and app are available on the following iPad models:
- iPad Pro 12.9" 2018 and 2020
- iPad Pro 11" 2018 and 2020
- iPad Air 3 and 4 running iPadOS 14
- iPad mini 5 running iPadOS 14
- iPad 8th gen running iPadOS 14
If you want to see all of the masks that were created, you can check out the full music video below:
'brutal' is the first track off of Rodrigo's debut album 'SOUR.' You can listen to the full album on Apple Music:
Apple is expected to release a new 9th generation iPad this fall. The company is anticipated to host a virtual event in September, so it is possible the new iPad will be announced then.
