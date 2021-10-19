Apple has added a reference to gaming console support for Apple Music, prompting further speculation the service might be coming to devices like the Xbox Series X and the PS5.

The change was noted by Tom Warren on Twitter. Whilst Apple's main music website remains unchanged, A recently unveiled website offering 6 months of free Apple Music with some Beats and AirPods purchases states:

You can listen to Apple Music on the Apple Music app and music.apple.com. The Apple Music app is already on your Apple devices, but if you've removed it, you can download it again from the App Store. You can also listen to Apple Music on many popular streaming devices, smart TVs, and gaming consoles if they support the Apple Music app.

Currently, no console officially supports Apple Music, so this could be a sign Apple is preparing to roll out apps on consoles, a huge welcome upgrade to gamers currently paying for the service.

Last week the Apple Music app started showing up on PlayStation 5, suggesting a launch could be imminent. Apple recently started offering PS5 users 6 months of free Apple TV, suggesting the company is happy to offer more access to its services for gamers.

The news comes just hours after Apple announced an all-new Apple Music subscription that can only be controlled using Siri. The new Voice Plan is just $4.99 and lets you listen to anything you like. Apple also released its new AirPods with Spatial Audio, and new mini-LED MacBook Pro.