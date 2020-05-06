The new hires for Apple TV+ just keep coming. Earlier this week, it had extended its overall deal with Kerry Ehrin who is currently the showrunner for "The Morning Show". Now, it appears it has brought on a new executive to help run factual programming for the streaming service.

Reported by Variety, Apple has hired BBC factual controller Alison Kirkham. She will head up efforts for unscripted original series and films in Europe.

"Kirkham will join Apple TV Plus this summer, reporting into creative director for Europe Jay Hunt. Based in London, the executive will have responsibility in Europe for unscripted original series and films."

Kirkham has been with the BBC for over a decade and has brought some major pieces of content to the outlet. Some of the titles under her belt include "Planet Earth II" and "Blue Planet II."

"Kirkham joined the BBC in 2005 as an executive producer and became controller of factual commissioning in 2015. Programming highlights include "Planet Earth II" and "Blue Planet II," "Ambulance," "Exodus," "Hospital," "Muslims Like Us" and "Race Across the World."

Charlotte Moore, BBC Director of Content, says that Kirkham has lead factual programming through a "period of such impressive creative success" for the outlet.