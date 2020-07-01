What you need to know
- Apple has hired Chris Parnell to a senior programming role for Apple TV+.
- Parnell previously served as the Co-President of Sony Pictures Television.
- Parnell will rejoin Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht who used to work at Sony.
Apple has hired Chris Parnell, the Co-President of Sony Pictures Television, to a senior programming role for its Apple TV+ streaming service.
Reported by Variety, Parnell will be working on the domestic development team to build its catalog of original series.
Parnell will join Apple TV Plus in a senior programming role on the domestic development team, reporting to Matt Cherniss, Apple's head of scripted development and current programming. In his new role, Parnell will help drive development for Apple's slate of original series.
Jeff Frost, the president of Sony Pictures Television Studios, announced Parnell's exit from the company in a memo on Wednesday.
"I want to personally thank Chris for the contributions he's made to the studio over the years," Frost wrote. "He has been an innovator and champion of bold new ideas, committed to finding and shining the spotlight on fresh voices and has never shied away from stories that pushed the boundaries."
The move will reunite Parnell with Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht, the former presidents of Sony Pictures Television and the current heads of Apple's streaming service.
You can read the full memo from Jeff Frost to employees below:
Good Morning,
I'm writing to share some important news about our leadership team at Sony Pictures Television.
Co-President of SPT Studios, Chris Parnell, will be leaving the company later this month to take on a creative role at Apple TV. Chris has been a tremendous partner, leader, collaborator and friend during his more than 16-year tenure at the studio. He will be greatly missed. We have multiple projects with Apple and we look forward to working with him closely in his new capacity.
I want to personally thank Chris for the contributions he's made to the studio over the years. He has been an innovator and champion of bold new ideas, committed to finding and shining the spotlight on fresh voices and has never shied away from stories that pushed the boundaries. Over the course of his time at SPT he's been instrumental in developing some of the studio's most prolific and iconic series such as Outlander, The Blacklist, Preacher, Breaking Bad and The Boys.
Following Chris' departure, Jason Clodfelter will continue in his role, serving as co-President, SPT Studios. He will oversee the studio's U.S. drama and comedy development, U.S. scripted and current programming, movies and miniseries, talent and casting, as well as TriStar Television, Affirm Television and Gemstone Studios. SPT Studios unscripted business and our physical production unit will now report to me.
Please join me in wishing Chris continued success as he embarks on the next chapter in his career. If you have any questions, please reach out to me or your respective P&O partners.
Jeff
