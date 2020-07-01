Apple has hired Chris Parnell, the Co-President of Sony Pictures Television, to a senior programming role for its Apple TV+ streaming service.

Reported by Variety, Parnell will be working on the domestic development team to build its catalog of original series.

Parnell will join Apple TV Plus in a senior programming role on the domestic development team, reporting to Matt Cherniss, Apple's head of scripted development and current programming. In his new role, Parnell will help drive development for Apple's slate of original series.

Jeff Frost, the president of Sony Pictures Television Studios, announced Parnell's exit from the company in a memo on Wednesday.

"I want to personally thank Chris for the contributions he's made to the studio over the years," Frost wrote. "He has been an innovator and champion of bold new ideas, committed to finding and shining the spotlight on fresh voices and has never shied away from stories that pushed the boundaries."

The move will reunite Parnell with Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht, the former presidents of Sony Pictures Television and the current heads of Apple's streaming service.

You can read the full memo from Jeff Frost to employees below: