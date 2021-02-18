Apple has posted job listings this week for two 5G/6G wireless engineers, as work begins on the next generation of wireless technology.

First spotted by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the two listings are for 'Wireless Research Systems Engineers' in both 5G and 6G. One is based in San Diego, the other at Cupertino in Santa Clara Valley. From the listing:

Join us to help deliver system design of next generation groundbreaking radio access networks. Do you love working on challenges that no one has solved yet? As a member of our dynamic group, you will have the unique and rewarding opportunity to craft next generation wireless technology that will have deep impact on future Apple products and inspire millions of Apple's customers every single day. Wireless technologies have become a crucial part of all Apple devices that delight our customers. In our unit, we have the mission to research and develop wireless technology for next generation radio access networks across different layers (PHY, MAC, CP, DP) In this role you will be at the center of a cutting-edge research group responsible for creating next generation disruptive radio access technologies over the next decade. You will work on defining system level concepts, proposing and researching innovative ideas & algorithms, performing complex system simulations, defining rapid prototyping platforms to help prove your ideas and specifying RAN protocols and for next generation (6G) cellular systems.

The job description states "You will research and design next-generation (6G) wireless communication systems for radio access networks with emphasis on the PHY/MAC/L2/L3 layers."

In November it emerged Apple had joined the Next G Alliance, a coalition of companies focused on the development of 6G technology. As noted by Gurman, some analysts indicate 6G could be 100 times faster than 5G.